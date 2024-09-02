"Forsthaus Rampensau"
Show rider Sarah & Casanova Stefan couple no. 5
The ultimate crossover between the successful ATV formats: The enchanting horsewoman Sarah and court lord hottie Stefan move to the Carinthian alp as the fifth couple.
"Bauer sucht Frau" fans know that she is a real power woman: the enchanting horsewoman Sarah knows exactly what she wants. With her cheerful and open nature and her self-confidence, she turned the heads of her masters in the 20th season of the successful ATV couple show "Farmer seeks wife".
But even though the sparks flew, it wasn't enough for true love despite Arabella Kiesbauer's cupid skills. Farmer Sarah doesn't let this get her down and immediately sets her sights on the next goal: the coveted title on "Forsthaus Rampensau". But Sarah knows: "If you compare it, "Bauer sucht Frau" is a pony farm and "Forsthaus Rampensau" is probably my wildest ride."
Physically well prepared
Nevertheless, a long-term relationship has developed from their participation in "Bauer sucht Frau": The good friendship with #BSF hottie Stefan. He courted the love of record-breaking farmer Nicole in the 20th season and initially conjured up little hearts in her eyes, but ultimately especially in the eyes of the viewers. And they can rejoice, because he will soon not only be featured in the new young farmer calendar, but will also be showing off his muscles in "Forsthaus Rampensau".
Stefan says: "I've prepared myself physically for the Forsthaus. Because I'm not there with Sarah to steal horses, but to win the title." Sarah and Stefan have been inseparable since the big #BSF final event. They are always there for each other, go out partying together and are always up for a bit of fun. Honesty, respect and tolerance are highly valued in their friendship. Will the chemistry in "Forsthaus Rampensau" not only be right between the two of them, but also with the other celebrity couples? Will sparks or rather shreds fly?
After "Wildsau" Lydia Kelovitz & "Bauer sucht Frau" star Johannes Höfinger, reality star Zoe & "Match in Paradise" partner Robert, cheese king Roland Ludomirska & butler Dominic and social media stars Max Weißenböck & Selina Hager, Sarah & Stefan are the fifth couple in the third season of "Forsthaus Rampensau".
"Forsthaus Rampensau" - the new episodes from October 3 at 8:15 pm on JOYN & ATV
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
