Alcaraz angry: “A fight against myself”
After 15 wins in a row at Grand Slam level, Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated in the second round of the US Open on Thursday (local time). This year's French Open and Wimbledon champion lost to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 1:6,5:7,4:6 in 2:21 hours. Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open winner, progressed with a 6:3,6:2,7:6(5) win over Hungary's Fabian Maroszan. Japan's Naomi Osaka was eliminated.
Alcaraz suffered his earliest Major defeat since his Tour debut in 2021 against the furious Van de Zandschulp, having won his first Major title in New York in 2022. The four-time Grand Slam champion grumbled on the court, tapped his forehead and lamented with his coaches. "It was a battle against myself in my head," said the world number three. "I was playing against my opponent and against myself. I had a lot of emotions that I couldn't control."
For the "Oranje", it is the most significant career victory. "I'm a bit lost for words. This is an incredible evening, the first time at the Arthur Ashe," said the world number 74, who was overwhelmed. "I believed from the first point that I had a chance." The 28-year-old reached the quarter-finals in Flushing Meadows in 2021 and has never played at this level at a Grand Slam since. This summer, he even thought about retiring after things didn't go so well.
Osaka also eliminated
Medvedev won safely, but had problems with his serve. The world number five produced ten double faults during the two-hour match and conceded four breaks. Australian Alex de Minaur also advanced to the third round with a 7:5, 6:1, 7:6(3) win over Finland's Otto Virtanen. He will now face Daniel Evans. The Brit celebrated a safe victory in three sets after winning the longest match in US Open history at the start.
Osaka lost 3:6, 6:7(5) to last year's Czech finalist Karolina Muchova. The US Open winner from 2018 and 2020 thus also failed to make it past the second round at her third Grand Slam tournament after taking a break to have a baby. Osaka sees her first season after the birth of her daughter Shai as a "learning year", but the 26-year-old still finds it difficult to deal with defeats. "That's a dramatic word, but it feels like my heart dies every time I lose."
