Alcaraz angry: “A fight against myself”

For the "Oranje", it is the most significant career victory. "I'm a bit lost for words. This is an incredible evening, the first time at the Arthur Ashe," said the world number 74, who was overwhelmed. "I believed from the first point that I had a chance." The 28-year-old reached the quarter-finals in Flushing Meadows in 2021 and has never played at this level at a Grand Slam since. This summer, he even thought about retiring after things didn't go so well.