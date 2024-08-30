Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Astronomers worried

Elon Musk’s Starlink plans even brighter satellites

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 08:57

The US aerospace company SpaceX is planning to launch so-called Direct-To-Cell (DTC) satellites into space for its Starlink internet satellite service, which, like the terrestrial mobile phone network, would be directly accessible with a smartphone without an additional antenna. Astronomers around the world are therefore concerned.

comment0 Kommentare

SpaceX launched six prototypes of the new satellites into space on January 3 this year. Following successful tests, the company applied to the relevant regulatory authorities in the USA for permission to launch 7,500 DTC satellites, which are to orbit at an altitude of 340 to 345 kilometers. Reason enough for the IAU to take a closer look at the effects of the new satellites.

Up to five times brighter
Anthony Mallama and his colleagues from the "IAU Center for the Protection of Dark Skies from Interference by Satellite Constellations" not only collected reports from observers from all over the world about the six prototypes already orbiting in space. They also carried out precise measurements with the MMT9 robotic telescope at the Russian Selentschuk Observatory in the Caucasus. Overall, it was found that the new satellites shine up to 4.9 times brighter than the previous Starlink satellites.

However, the scientists emphasize that the measurements can only provide an initial impression. It is still unclear, for example, how much the satellites' antenna contributes to their brightness. In the past, SpaceX has been very cooperative with astronomers: With the help of a whole series of measures - such as less reflective exterior coatings - the brightness of the satellites could be reduced.

"If such measures are similarly successful with the DTC satellites, the increase in brightness could be reduced by around half to 2.6 times in the best-case scenario," write Mallama and his colleagues.

Observations made more difficult
SpaceX currently operates over 6,000 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbits - this figure is set to rise to over 34,000. And the more there are, the more difficult it will be for sky researchers to observe undisturbed. For two years now, the IAU has therefore been operating its own satellite monitoring system, which astronomers can use to plan their observations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf