Elon Musk’s Starlink plans even brighter satellites

Up to five times brighter

Anthony Mallama and his colleagues from the "IAU Center for the Protection of Dark Skies from Interference by Satellite Constellations" not only collected reports from observers from all over the world about the six prototypes already orbiting in space. They also carried out precise measurements with the MMT9 robotic telescope at the Russian Selentschuk Observatory in the Caucasus. Overall, it was found that the new satellites shine up to 4.9 times brighter than the previous Starlink satellites.