Municipal employee brazenly ripped off new tenants

Simply add a zero

Because his now ex-wife is said to have persuaded him to buy a terraced house in the village, "I overstretched myself financially". So what can he do to at least get a little bit of control over his 250,000 euro debt? Simply add a zero! Instead of the 50 euros, for which he deposited a proper receipt with the municipality, he demanded 500 euros each from around 60 new mobile home tenants between 1998 and 2021. Of course, the man issued additional invoices for 450 euros, which were not worth a millimeter of paper. In this way, the man from northern Burgenland demonstrably enriched himself by 27,500 euros over a proud 23 years.