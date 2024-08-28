"Many construction sites"
What the Medical Association demands from politicians
The Austrian Medical Association presented its "government program" for the healthcare sector on Wednesday (see video above). According to this, there should be "no bans, but motivation for young doctors", said ÖAK President Johannes Steinhart.
"We still have a functioning system with many construction sites." These include the lack of staff and long waiting times. There is a lot of talk about money in healthcare policy, but it is not being spent where it is useful and helpful, said Edgar Wutscher, Vice President of the Austrian Medical Association. Jobs should be designed in such a way "that doctors enjoy their work".
How can this be achieved? The Medical Association is calling, for example, for a reduction in bureaucracy such as simpler documentation, additional non-medical staff for individual and group practices, and "close-to-life care points". Doctors who have children, for example, should not be forced to stay open in the afternoon.
"Elective doctors needed for care"
The organization thinks little of recently discussed bans such as the one on secondary employment for elective doctors. "We now need elective doctors to provide care," said Wutscher. According to Steinhart, there are basically enough doctors, but they need to be kept in Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
