New funding for associations from next year

Maximum of 3000 euros per association

A maximum of 3000 euros will be distributed per association, with the funding program focusing in particular on "recruiting young talent". "Our aim is to better coordinate the diverse activities that are already taking place in all areas of Upper Austria and to develop and support new measures that promote volunteering," Stelzer explained.

The funding program is to be approved at the government meeting on Monday and will start on 1 January 2025.