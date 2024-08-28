Upper Austrian volunteer fund
New funding for associations from next year
Every week, 2.8 million hours of voluntary work are carried out in Upper Austria. In order to support the volunteers in the associations and organizations, a separate volunteer fund is now being created. It is to be approved by the state government next Monday.
Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) describes volunteers as the "supporting pillar of our society". To ensure that this pillar endures, the state is now providing an additional 100,000 euros. This is the amount allocated to the so-called Volunteer Fund, which is intended to make the work of volunteers easier.
"Sustainable safeguarding of volunteering"
Specifically, associations and non-profit limited liability companies can receive grants "that contribute to the development or implementation of innovative measures, special activities or initiatives to sustainably secure volunteering in Upper Austria", Stelzer announced on Wednesday.
Maximum of 3000 euros per association
A maximum of 3000 euros will be distributed per association, with the funding program focusing in particular on "recruiting young talent". "Our aim is to better coordinate the diverse activities that are already taking place in all areas of Upper Austria and to develop and support new measures that promote volunteering," Stelzer explained.
The funding program is to be approved at the government meeting on Monday and will start on 1 January 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.