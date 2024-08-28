Vorteilswelt
ÖFB Cup in the ticker:

SV Ried vs SK Sturm Graz LIVE from 6pm

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 05:00

Today sees the top match in the second round of the ÖFB Cup between SV Ried and defending champions Sturm Graz. It kicks off at 6pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

It won't be an easy task for the Styrians, who suffered their last cup defeat against Ried. Sturm, the last two-time Cup winners, lost 2:1 at home to Ried in the round of 16 on October 27, 2021. Ried went all the way to the final, which they lost 3:0 to Salzburg in Klagenfurt on May 1, 2022. In 2023, Ried were only beaten by Rapid (1-2) in the semi-finals and were knocked out in the second round against WAC the following season.

Christian Ilzer makes no secret of the fact that they will do everything they can to ensure that the Upper Austrians do not become a stumbling block. "In terms of quality, Ried are a Bundesliga team," said the Sturm coach about the second division leaders. "They haven't scored a goal for ages. They're a team that defends well. It won't be an easy game." Ried have not conceded a goal in nine competitive matches this season and have won all of them since a 2-1 draw at Vienna on May 5.

Christian Ilzer (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Christian Ilzer
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

Praise for Senft
"Senft is doing well there. It's a task for us that won't be easy. We will prepare very, very specifically for this task," explained Ilzer.

Ried coach Maximilian Senft (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Ried coach Maximilian Senft
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Ried coach Maximilian Senft said: "If we want to have the slightest chance against Sturm Graz, it is essential to bring our identity to the pitch in its purest form." That means remaining resilient despite huge resistance, soaking up the energy of the fans in the difficult phases of the game and constantly pushing ourselves.

