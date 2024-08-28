SV Ried vs SK Sturm Graz LIVE from 6pm

Christian Ilzer makes no secret of the fact that they will do everything they can to ensure that the Upper Austrians do not become a stumbling block. "In terms of quality, Ried are a Bundesliga team," said the Sturm coach about the second division leaders. "They haven't scored a goal for ages. They're a team that defends well. It won't be an easy game." Ried have not conceded a goal in nine competitive matches this season and have won all of them since a 2-1 draw at Vienna on May 5.