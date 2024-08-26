Robbery prevented
Innkeeper tricked a guy: “I won’t give you anything!”
A masked man wanted to rob restaurateur Markus Hafner in his restaurant in Thannhausen in eastern Styria. He simply locked him out. The landlord tells the "Krone" about the dramatic moments.
It was broad daylight on Saturday at around 4 p.m. when a young man entered the bar of the popular Hafner restaurant in Thannhausen in Eastern Styria - with a red T-shirt tied around his face and a hammer in his hand.
"'Open the till, then I'm gone', he said to me and wanted to go to the till," landlord Markus Hafner told the "Krone" newspaper. The shock of the incident has already been digested, but the restaurateur will not soon forget the dramatic scenes. "'I won't give you anything, get lost', I replied and thought to myself: What do I do now? I can only run out quickly," says Hafner. There were some customers standing outside the restaurant.
"I didn't know what he was doing"
An attack on the still unknown perpetrator would have been too dangerous, "I didn't know what he was doing".
Thwarted robber gave chase
So the 49-year-old fled outside, followed by the masked man in a gray T-shirt and with a shoulder bag over his shoulders. Again he demanded money. When Hafner had the presence of mind to rush back into the pub and lock the front door, the 16- to 17-year-old robber who had been thwarted, according to the description, gave chase: he got on his moped and sped off in the direction of Nöstl.
