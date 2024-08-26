Innkeeper tricked a guy: “I won’t give you anything!”

"'Open the till, then I'm gone', he said to me and wanted to go to the till," landlord Markus Hafner told the "Krone" newspaper. The shock of the incident has already been digested, but the restaurateur will not soon forget the dramatic scenes. "'I won't give you anything, get lost', I replied and thought to myself: What do I do now? I can only run out quickly," says Hafner. There were some customers standing outside the restaurant.