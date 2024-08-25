Fire department had to go to the same scene twice

Façade already covered

Once on site, head of operations Gerald Dygruber discovered the balcony fire. The occupant of the apartment had only just noticed the fire himself. He was already trying to contain the source of the fire himself with a fire extinguisher. The fire department had to act quickly, as the embers were already spreading to the façade. The breathing apparatus team quickly brought the fire under control. After tearing open the façade, they extinguished the remaining embers, watered the entire area and checked it with the thermal imaging camera. The "fire out" came after about 1.5 hours.