Double deployment
Fire department had to go to the same scene twice
During the night from Saturday to Sunday, the fire department in Golling had to respond to an extinguishing operation. When the fire department arrived at the house, the blaze had already spread to the façade. Curious: six hours later, the Floriani had to return to the same scene.
It was only thanks to an attentive driver, a 49-year-old local woman, that the Golling fire department was alerted in time on Sunday night - the car driver spotted the heavy smoke as she drove past and alerted the fire department at 3.35 am. The fire brigade immediately set out with 35 men and five vehicles.
Façade already covered
Once on site, head of operations Gerald Dygruber discovered the balcony fire. The occupant of the apartment had only just noticed the fire himself. He was already trying to contain the source of the fire himself with a fire extinguisher. The fire department had to act quickly, as the embers were already spreading to the façade. The breathing apparatus team quickly brought the fire under control. After tearing open the façade, they extinguished the remaining embers, watered the entire area and checked it with the thermal imaging camera. The "fire out" came after about 1.5 hours.
Undetected embers spread again
Dygruber was all the more surprised when he was called to the same scene again at 9.30 a.m., six hours later. Apparently, another ember nest had spread under an insulating ceiling. Despite all the extinguishing work and the thermal imaging camera. After extensive extinguishing work, the all-clear was finally given for the second fire.
Did a cigarette start the fire?
The Salzburg police are still puzzling over how the fire started. An inhabited apartment in Golling, second floor and in the middle of the night? According to the police, the resident was on the balcony until 9.30 pm.
According to "Krone" information, a cigarette that was not completely extinguished could be the reason. The embers could have spread on the balcony over the hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
