Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After arrest

Further allegations against Mette-Marit’s son

Nachrichten
24.08.2024 09:11

Following the allegations of violence against Marius Borg Høiby, the police have made further accusations against the 27-year-old. The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51) is now also accused of making threats in a telephone conversation with the woman against whom he is said to have resorted to violence at the beginning of August, according to the police. 

comment0 Kommentare

Last week, Høiby admitted in a written statement that he had become violent towards his girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment.

Interrogation still pending
His lawyer Øyvind Bratlien told the newspaper "Aftenposten" that Høiby has not yet commented on the new allegations. He is due to be questioned by the police next week. He is now accused of assault, damage to property and threats.

Marius Borg Høiby with his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit (Bild: APA/AFP/NTB/Lise Åserud)
Marius Borg Høiby with his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
(Bild: APA/AFP/NTB/Lise Åserud)

The police also reported that he had been charged with the theft of a scooter.

Ex-girlfriends also made accusations
The new allegations against the stepson of heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon (51) do not yet include violence against two of his former ex-girlfriends, who have accused him of this on social media and have been questioned by the police.

According to the police, these cases are being investigated as possible abuse in close relationships, and Høiby is not yet considered a defendant.

Høiby is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship. He belongs to the royal family, but is not an official member of the royal family.

Arrested in Oslo
On August 4, he was arrested in Oslo on charges of assault and damage to property and released the following day.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf