After arrest
Further allegations against Mette-Marit’s son
Following the allegations of violence against Marius Borg Høiby, the police have made further accusations against the 27-year-old. The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51) is now also accused of making threats in a telephone conversation with the woman against whom he is said to have resorted to violence at the beginning of August, according to the police.
Last week, Høiby admitted in a written statement that he had become violent towards his girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment.
Interrogation still pending
His lawyer Øyvind Bratlien told the newspaper "Aftenposten" that Høiby has not yet commented on the new allegations. He is due to be questioned by the police next week. He is now accused of assault, damage to property and threats.
The police also reported that he had been charged with the theft of a scooter.
Ex-girlfriends also made accusations
The new allegations against the stepson of heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon (51) do not yet include violence against two of his former ex-girlfriends, who have accused him of this on social media and have been questioned by the police.
According to the police, these cases are being investigated as possible abuse in close relationships, and Høiby is not yet considered a defendant.
Høiby is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship. He belongs to the royal family, but is not an official member of the royal family.
Arrested in Oslo
On August 4, he was arrested in Oslo on charges of assault and damage to property and released the following day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.