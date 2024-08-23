Salzburg League
A historically good snapshot
Hallwang wants to distance itself from Puch as the best newcomer ahead of a mammoth program.SAK picked up their first point against Neumarkt, but still feel like losers.
Since Grünau were reintroduced to the Salzburg League in 2010, no promoted team has got off to a better start than Hallwang. "Above all, they kept their place in the league in the end," says coach Damir Borozni, pleased with the starting position. The result: after three games, his team is where today's opponents Puch want to be - at the top of the table. "A place in the top ten would be great for us, Puch will certainly be up there," predicts section manager Senad Abay. Looking at the table, he says: "A nice snapshot, but nothing more."
With Michael Pletschacher, who was brought in during the summer, the Flachgau club has an ex-Pucher in its ranks. He recently gave himself a birthday present with a goal in the 4:3 win against Straßwalchen. "We want to annoy them," says the 22-year-old in advance. The objective is clear: "Collect as many points as possible against relegation!" This is all the more important because a monster program awaits in September with the top teams Bramberg, Seekirchen and Grödig as well as the guest game in Thalgau. SAK drew for the first time yesterday - 3-3 in Neumarkt. "It feels like a defeat. It was the best performance of the season so far, but then the game tipped over," said SAK chairman Walter Larionows, visibly disappointed. The opposite was the case for Neumarkt. "It's almost like a victory," said Neumarkt's sporting director Hans Hajek.
