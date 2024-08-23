A historically good snapshot

With Michael Pletschacher, who was brought in during the summer, the Flachgau club has an ex-Pucher in its ranks. He recently gave himself a birthday present with a goal in the 4:3 win against Straßwalchen. "We want to annoy them," says the 22-year-old in advance. The objective is clear: "Collect as many points as possible against relegation!" This is all the more important because a monster program awaits in September with the top teams Bramberg, Seekirchen and Grödig as well as the guest game in Thalgau. SAK drew for the first time yesterday - 3-3 in Neumarkt. "It feels like a defeat. It was the best performance of the season so far, but then the game tipped over," said SAK chairman Walter Larionows, visibly disappointed. The opposite was the case for Neumarkt. "It's almost like a victory," said Neumarkt's sporting director Hans Hajek.