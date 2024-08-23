US central bank announces hoped-for interest rate cut

Further steps are likely to follow

His confidence regarding a sustainable approach of inflation to the central bank's price stability target of two percent has grown. The US monetary authorities had already discussed lowering the key interest rate in July, which they have kept in the range of 5.25 to 5.50 percent for over a year. Although they were still reluctant to make a downward move, they were considering a reduction in September. A majority of the economists recently surveyed by the Reuters news agency assume that the key interest rate will be cut by a quarter of a percentage point on September 18: Further downward steps of the same magnitude are likely to follow in November and December.