What the people of Linz say about Luger’s resignation

The people of Linz are actually pretty unanimous: Luger made the right decision in resigning. "I think it's very good that Luger has finally resigned. He lied to and deceived us all for a very long time. That is simply not acceptable as mayor," says Lena Vogl, for example, who is shocked by the situation. Michaela Vogl has a similar view: "If he has style, he simply has to go."