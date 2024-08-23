Vorteilswelt
Opinion poll

What the people of Linz say about Luger’s resignation

23.08.2024 18:00

The political leader of Upper Austria's capital is resigning from office after a publicized affair involving lies. The "OÖ-Krone" asked the people of Linz in the city what they thought about the events.

The people of Linz are actually pretty unanimous: Luger made the right decision in resigning. "I think it's very good that Luger has finally resigned. He lied to and deceived us all for a very long time. That is simply not acceptable as mayor," says Lena Vogl, for example, who is shocked by the situation. Michaela Vogl has a similar view: "If he has style, he simply has to go." 

"No honest politicians in Austria"
But not everyone sees it quite so narrowly: "I'm quite ambivalent. He's certainly not the only politician who has been guilty of something in the past," Sonja Kirchberger points out, for example.

Margarita Atzmüller is also of the same opinion: "Of course it's not okay what he did. Unfortunately, I don't think there are any honest politicians in Austria in general. You really have to ask yourself whether it's even worth voting anymore."

Zitat Icon

I'm quite ambivalent. On the one hand, it wasn't okay of Luger to lie to us all. But on the other hand, I think to myself that he is certainly not the only politician who has been guilty of something before.

(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)

Sonja Kirchberger

Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures

Nevertheless, most people see this situation as a good opportunity for a fresh start: "Maybe now there will be a breath of fresh air in Linz politics," says Lena Vogl optimistically. Moritz Netherer also sees it that way: "Basically, I was actually happy with Luger as mayor, but there is always room for improvement."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Anna Jaschek
Anna Jaschek
