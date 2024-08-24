WSG Tirol against Austria Klagenfurt LIVE from 5pm

In the 2-2 draw against Rapid, his team proved to be an "unpleasant opponent" for long stretches, this time the Tyroleans want to go one step further. "We have to remain down-to-earth and not go in as favorites against any opponent. But you've seen that it's very difficult to play against us with a really good performance. We are very ambitious and are preparing in such a way that we want to win the game." One of the goals is "to develop a bit more goal threat from dominating the game".