WSG Tirol against Austria Klagenfurt LIVE from 5pm
4th round of the Austrian Bundesliga: WSG Tirol host Austria Klagenfurt. The match starts at 5pm. We report live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
WSG Tirol go into today's home match against Austria Klagenfurt with slight personnel worries. After the opening win in Altach, there was a 0-0 draw against GAK and most recently a 0-2 draw at Rapid, now the first home win is on the cards. They need goals to do so, but Sturm veteran Lukas Hinterseer is out with a muscle injury. Klagenfurt, meanwhile, are longing for their first "three-pointer" of the season.
"It's a chance for other players to prove themselves," said WSG coach Philipp Semlic with regard to Hinterseer's absence. "It will be exciting" to see not only how the former ÖFB team striker can be replaced technically and tactically, but also whether his "leadership" will be missing. "Others will have to take on responsibility," hoped Semlic, who could also be missing left-back Lennart Czyborra alongside Hinterseer. "But it doesn't look bad," said Semlic.
In the 2-2 draw against Rapid, his team proved to be an "unpleasant opponent" for long stretches, this time the Tyroleans want to go one step further. "We have to remain down-to-earth and not go in as favorites against any opponent. But you've seen that it's very difficult to play against us with a really good performance. We are very ambitious and are preparing in such a way that we want to win the game." One of the goals is "to develop a bit more goal threat from dominating the game".
Klagenfurt, a permanent fixture in the Champions League since their promotion in 2021, are still searching for success following the personnel changes in the summer. Only the 1-1 draw against Rapid has yielded results so far, but the performance curve is pointing upwards. The most recent 2-0 defeat came against Sturm, and they certainly didn't have to hide. Coach Peter Pacult was delighted with an "outstanding performance" against the champions, which of course cannot be bought.
Pacult: "We want to build on that"
That should now be possible against WSG. "The development of the team makes me feel positive," said Pacult, who has central defender Thorsten Mahrer available again after his recent suspension. "After the poor start at the WAC, we've made progress step by step. In the game against Rapid, we only defended, but now we were able to make our mark going forward against Sturm and give them a challenge. We want to build on that."
