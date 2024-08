2nd free practice in Zandvoort from 4pm LIVE

McLaren driver Lando Norris set the fastest time in an eventful first Formula 1 practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort. On their return from the summer break on Friday, the drivers faced gusty winds and a wet track, which dried out over the course of the one-hour session on the North Sea coast. In the end, Norris was just faster than championship leader Max Verstappen (+0.201 sec.) in the Red Bull and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (+0.684). Who will set the fastest time in the 2nd free practice session? ...