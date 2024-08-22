Investigations underway
Automatically stored draft
The German authorities are investigating repeated drone flights over critical infrastructure in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Flensburg announced that an investigation had been initiated on suspicion of "agent activity for sabotage purposes".
According to media reports, the drone flights have been taking place over the ChemCoast Park in Brunsbüttel since the beginning of August. The authorities did not provide any information on the origin and destination of the drones. According to the magazine "Spiegel", up to four drones have appeared over the industrial site in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein on several nights since August 8. As "Spiegel" went on to write, however, the domestic police drones used cannot keep up with the suspicious high-tech devices, which fly over long distances and travel at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour. A special device therefore failed in its attempt to locate the drones.
Russian "Orlan-10s"
The "Bild" newspaper reported, citing an internal report by the State Criminal Police Office, that the no-fly zone near the decommissioned Brunsbüttel nuclear power plant had been violated several times this month. The investigators suspected that one of the drones was a Russian "Orlan-10s". This had a range of 500 to 600 kilometers and a top speed of over 100 kilometers per hour.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense told the German Press Agency in Berlin that the Air Operations Center was in close contact with the state authorities in the case. The Bundeswehr is providing the police with radar data in order to complete the picture of the situation. This is part of the ongoing task of airspace security. A spokesperson for the Territorial Command of the German Armed Forces in Berlin added that this administrative assistance has been provided since last Monday.
The German Ministry of the Interior did not wish to comment. "The underlying facts are the sole responsibility of the Schleswig-Holstein state police," said a spokeswoman for the ministry. The federal police and the Federal Criminal Police Office are providing support.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.