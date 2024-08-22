Automatically stored draft

According to media reports, the drone flights have been taking place over the ChemCoast Park in Brunsbüttel since the beginning of August. The authorities did not provide any information on the origin and destination of the drones. According to the magazine "Spiegel", up to four drones have appeared over the industrial site in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein on several nights since August 8. As "Spiegel" went on to write, however, the domestic police drones used cannot keep up with the suspicious high-tech devices, which fly over long distances and travel at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour. A special device therefore failed in its attempt to locate the drones.