Fears for Tyrolean woman
Accident feared: Where is 14-year-old Marina?
There is still no trace of the 14-year-old girl who disappeared without a trace in Tyrol on Tuesday night. The young Tyrolean girl was last seen in the Scharnitz area. The police are assuming an accident and are hoping for information from the public.
Fears for 14-year-old Marina K. from Innsbruck: The young Tyrolean disappeared without a trace from the staff accommodation of a hotel in Seefeld on Tuesday night. The 14-year-old, who is currently doing an apprenticeship as a hotel clerk there, did not show up for work on Tuesday. Her mother had previously failed to reach Marina during the daily "check-up call" and raised the alarm. Marina is said to have last been seen at around 6.30 am in Gießenbach, a district of Scharnitz, accompanied by her boyfriend, a slightly older teenager.
Some clues, but no hot lead
After the disappearance became known, the police in Seefeld received several calls. "So far, however, there is nothing to suggest that this is actually the missing 14-year-old," says the police press office, "there is still no trace of her."
The investigators assume that it was an accident, as the teenager obviously does not have a passport, her cell phone or any bank cards she might need for a longer trip.
Police ask for information
Marina is a petite girl with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about 1.60 meters tall and weighs about 45 kilograms. "Unfortunately, it is not known how the missing woman was dressed," the police say.
The police are asking witnesses or anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of the girl to contact the Seefeld police station on 059133/7124.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
