Accident feared: Where is 14-year-old Marina?

Fears for 14-year-old Marina K. from Innsbruck: The young Tyrolean disappeared without a trace from the staff accommodation of a hotel in Seefeld on Tuesday night. The 14-year-old, who is currently doing an apprenticeship as a hotel clerk there, did not show up for work on Tuesday. Her mother had previously failed to reach Marina during the daily "check-up call" and raised the alarm. Marina is said to have last been seen at around 6.30 am in Gießenbach, a district of Scharnitz, accompanied by her boyfriend, a slightly older teenager.