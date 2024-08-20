Many vacationers are leaving early due to algae slime

Slime is problematic for small fishing boats

The fishermen's association "Confcooperative Fedagripesca" is calling for a commission of experts to monitor the development of the algae plague and for support measures for fishermen. Smaller boats in particular cannot even go out fishing because of the slime. This obstructs the propellers and makes cleaning the mechanical elements very difficult. There is a risk that the fishing boat engines will melt due to the filters becoming clogged with slime. There are also complaints about damage to the nets.