Tourism experts concerned
Many vacationers are leaving early due to algae slime
Tourists on the northern Italian Adriatic are complaining about losses due to the algae slime that has spread off the coast of several seaside resorts. Many tourists are avoiding the beaches of Rimini, Riccione, Fano and Pesaro because of the algae slime. Many vacationers left before the end of their planned stay.
In Fano near Pesaro, tourism experts are drawing a lean balance of the summer season, which was also marred by bad weather at the beginning. "Many holidaymakers left immediately after seeing the situation on the beach, even if they lost their deposits in the hotels," commented Luciano Cecchini from the "Fano Torrette Marotta" hotel consortium, according to media reports.
Odor scares off many holidaymakers
The slime spills onto the beach, particularly on the coasts near Venice, Jesolo and especially in the south near Ancona. Although the algae slime is not dangerous, it is simply disgusting and foul-smelling. Many holidaymakers cannot stand the smell of the algae carpet.
In Pesaro in the Adriatic region of Marche, many beaches are deserted. The regional agency for environmental protection (Arpam) has confirmed that the quality of the sea along the coast is excellent. However, the problem is that bathers do not go into the water and avoid the beach because of the disgusting smell emanating from the algae.
Hotels with pools are very popular
In the resorts of Rimini and Riccione, bathers seek out swimming pools to cool off from the heat away from the smelly beaches. Hotels with swimming facilities are booming. It is expected that more and more hotels and vacation resorts will submit applications to the authorities for the construction of swimming pools, which are set to become increasingly popular in the coming years in view of the expected climate change.
Water temperatures of up to 30 degrees in some places - something that never used to happen in the Mediterranean. The long-term consequences of climate change are not yet foreseeable. Biologists and chemists want to test the water in the Adriatic over the next few weeks. They want to get a more precise picture of what is happening in the water as a result of climate change.
Slime is problematic for small fishing boats
The fishermen's association "Confcooperative Fedagripesca" is calling for a commission of experts to monitor the development of the algae plague and for support measures for fishermen. Smaller boats in particular cannot even go out fishing because of the slime. This obstructs the propellers and makes cleaning the mechanical elements very difficult. There is a risk that the fishing boat engines will melt due to the filters becoming clogged with slime. There are also complaints about damage to the nets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
