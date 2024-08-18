Inmates riot
Prison guards injured during protest in Italy
Violent protests break out almost daily in overcrowded prisons in Italy. On Saturday afternoon, a prison officer was injured during riots in the southern Italian city of Bari. The inmates' discontent was directed against overcrowding and poor prison conditions, among other things.
Since the beginning of the year, more than 60 prisoners have committed suicide, around 20 more than in the same period last year. In total, there are almost 60,000 prisoners in Italian prisons, which is 8,000 more than there are places available (see video above).
Deporting foreign prisoners
Just a few days ago, Italy's Justice Minister Carlo Nordio pushed through a law in parliament that is intended to relieve the pressure on the country's prisons. The aim is to allow sentences to be served in a different environment, for example in communities for drug addicts. In future, a court will decide on each case.
"If we could house drug addicts in other competent facilities and let foreign prisoners serve their sentences in their own country, we would have 20,000 fewer prison inmates in Italy. That would be a solution to overcrowding," explained the minister.
Reform of pre-trial detention planned
Nordio from the ruling party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) is also currently working on a reform of pre-trial detention. In some cases, there could be other measures in the future. "Of course, pre-trial detention will remain in place for robbers, rapists, corrupt people and other serious criminals. What is important is that the conditions for the use of pre-trial detention are better defined," said the Minister of Justice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
