Prison guards injured during protest in Italy

Reform of pre-trial detention planned

Nordio from the ruling party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) is also currently working on a reform of pre-trial detention. In some cases, there could be other measures in the future. "Of course, pre-trial detention will remain in place for robbers, rapists, corrupt people and other serious criminals. What is important is that the conditions for the use of pre-trial detention are better defined," said the Minister of Justice.