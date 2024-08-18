Stabbed Somali man
Knife man Ahmed A. faces life behind bars
Ahmed A. is homeless, unemployed and has several previous convictions. Now the Somali is on trial. He is accused of stabbing a fellow countryman to death on the street in Salzburg-Lehen.
He felt an incredible rage and "smelled blood". Ahmed A. has not (yet) given any further details to investigators or a psychologist. In the coming week, the Somali will have the opportunity to make more detailed statements. From Tuesday, the 27-year-old will stand before the Salzburg Provincial Court. Ahmed A. is alleged to have murdered a fellow countryman in cold blood.
Achmed A. stabbed in the street
The "Krone" reported on the case several times: According to the indictment, Ahmed A. met with an acquaintance in his apartment in Salzburg-Lehen on February 1, 2024. A. had only been released from prison a few weeks earlier. Alcohol was flowing and soon the action moved to the open street. The unthinkable happened in Schießstattstraße. Ahmed A. pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed his compatriot Hussin M. (34) several times. One stab in the head, one in the chest and one in the back - the Somali did not survive the attack.
Somali wanted to attack another victim
Another African observed what was happening and began to scream. Ahmed A. pursued the man and only let him go after a while. And: According to the indictment, Ahmed A. then went back to his victim and stabbed him again in the back. So strongly that the handle broke off and the blade got stuck in his body. A few hours later, the police arrested him. During interrogation, he attacked an officer of the law. Days later, he attacked a security guard again.
The dead man was a "nice and helpful person"
There was huge consternation in the Lehen district after the catastrophic blood attack. "It's so sad, Hussin had a lot of children," an acquaintance told the "Krone" in tears at the time. And: "He was a nice and helpful person."
Almost at the same time, several Syrians had a bloody fight in Lehener Park that February night. Ten men stood before the provincial court last week as a result - suspended sentences followed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
