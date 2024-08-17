Vorteilswelt
Ukrainian air force destroys important bridge

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 17:36

The Ukrainian air force says it has destroyed a strategically important highway bridge in the Kursk region. It is believed to have been bombed. This means that an important supply route for Russian troops has been destroyed.

Russian media reported that more than 30 villages in the border region with Ukraine were cut off from the rest of the region. Kursk Governor Alexei Smirnov reported on Friday evening that the bridge had been destroyed. It is said to have been first fired at by a US Himars multiple rocket launcher and then destroyed by a glide bomb.

1150 square kilometers recaptured
The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, criticized the fact that the enemy was using Western weapons to destroy civilian infrastructure in Russia. More than 3000 people have already been evacuated from the region (see video above).

The destroyed bridge (Bild: AP/Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Office)
The destroyed bridge
(Bild: AP/Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Office)
A damaged statue of Lenin (Bild: AP)
A damaged statue of Lenin
(Bild: AP)
A destroyed residential building in Kursk (Bild: AFP/Tatyana Makeyeva)
A destroyed residential building in Kursk
(Bild: AFP/Tatyana Makeyeva)
Civilians in a building in Sudzha (Bild: AP)
Civilians in a building in Sudzha
(Bild: AP)

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that more than 80 villages covering an area of 1150 square kilometers had been captured. The Ukrainian troops are continuing to advance and have taken new prisoners of war. "Many thanks to all soldiers and commanders who are taking Russian military prisoners and bringing the release of our soldiers and civilians held by Russia closer," said Selensky.

Threat of capture of Pokrovsk
At the same time, the country is threatened with defeat 350 kilometers to the south-east: Russian troops were recently in the suburbs of the industrial city of Pokrovsk, which is also a transport hub. A possible capture could be more relevant for the further course of the war than the Kursk fighting. The enemy is cynically firing on critical infrastructure and residential buildings. There are casualties, said head of administration Serhij Dobrjak.

The city is home to one of the largest coal mining companies in the region, where coke for the Ukrainian metal industry is mined.

