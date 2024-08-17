Ukrainian air force destroys important bridge

Threat of capture of Pokrovsk

At the same time, the country is threatened with defeat 350 kilometers to the south-east: Russian troops were recently in the suburbs of the industrial city of Pokrovsk, which is also a transport hub. A possible capture could be more relevant for the further course of the war than the Kursk fighting. The enemy is cynically firing on critical infrastructure and residential buildings. There are casualties, said head of administration Serhij Dobrjak.