Climbers trapped on Schneeberg after storm

With no improvement in the weather in sight, they made an emergency call. Specialists from the Reichenau Mountain Rescue Service immediately set out to rescue them. As it was not possible to use a helicopter due to the weather, seven mountain rescuers and an alpine policeman climbed up to the climbers. After two hours, the duo were found unharmed at around 1.30 am. They then set off together towards the Höllental-Bundesstraße, where they all arrived safely at around 5 am.