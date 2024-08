Police search for escaped Barbary macaques

"Athletic stature"

Drivers then spotted the monkey at the Oberuhldingen junction of the B31. A team from the enclosure moved out to lure the animal with food - but was unsuccessful. The primate eventually disappeared into a large wooded area. The German police promptly launched a manhunt: they described the fugitive as being around 70 to 90 centimetres tall, "of athletic build and wearing fur". He also had the appearance of a Barbary macaque.