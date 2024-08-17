“Dangerous to the state”: new VP attack on Gewessler

Gewessler: "No obligation to reach an agreement"

In her answer to the question, the minister justifies her decision to support the renaturation ordinance despite a negative opinion from the federal states by citing Vienna's decision to opt out. The capital city had supported renaturation after a change of course. "If there is no longer a unified position of the federal states, there is no longer a unified position of the federal states," it says. There is also "no obligation to reach agreement" with the Ministry of Agriculture regarding the final vote in the EU Council.