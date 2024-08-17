Resignation suggested
“Dangerous to the state”: new VP attack on Gewessler
Despite an upright coalition, nothing is working between the ÖVP and Green Minister Leonore Gewessler. Since her "yes" to the EU renaturation law, the People's Party has been constantly attacking the 46-year-old. ÖVP constitutional spokesman Wolfgang Gerstl has now even described her as an "enemy of the state" and suggested that she resign immediately.
In mid-June, Gewessler had voted against the will of her coalition partner ÖVP in the Council of EU Member States in favor of the renaturation regulation, which was subsequently adopted by a narrow majority.
WKStA examines ÖVP complaint against Gewessler
The People's Party subsequently filed a complaint against the Green Minister for abuse of office because she had failed to reach agreement with the federal provinces and the ÖVP-led Ministry of Agriculture. The complaint is being investigated by the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA). The ÖVP did not support a motion of censure against Gewessler by the FPÖ in July.
"Gewessler breaks with federalism"
Gewessler is breaking federalism and refusing to recognize the unified opinion of the federal states - "knowing that this could only have been overturned by a new unified opinion", said Gerstl, who accused the minister of shifting responsibility to Vienna.
The minister would do well to resign immediately before she is voted out of office by the electorate.
Gewessler: "No obligation to reach an agreement"
In her answer to the question, the minister justifies her decision to support the renaturation ordinance despite a negative opinion from the federal states by citing Vienna's decision to opt out. The capital city had supported renaturation after a change of course. "If there is no longer a unified position of the federal states, there is no longer a unified position of the federal states," it says. There is also "no obligation to reach agreement" with the Ministry of Agriculture regarding the final vote in the EU Council.
"Minister has committed a breach of the law"
"The Minister has acted irresponsibly and broken the law. She would do well to resign immediately before she is voted out of office by the electorate," Gerstl concludes.
The ÖVP refers to the legal opinion of the Constitutional Service of the Federal Chancellery. However, according to Gewessler's response to the inquiry, this "incorrectly resolved" the legal issue. Moreover, the legal opinion of the Constitutional Service is not intended to be binding.
