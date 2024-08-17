Vorteilswelt
Speculation begins

Adventure already over! Thiago mystery at Barca

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 13:21

The collaboration between Thiago and Hansi Flick at FC Barcelona has apparently already come to an end. Just a few weeks after taking his place in the coaching team, the Spaniard is reportedly returning to England. Marca" provides a curious explanation for the mystery. 

No sooner had he unpacked his things than he had to leave again. At least that's the feeling regarding Thiago's involvement in the FC Barcelona coaching staff. The Catalans have announced that the Spaniard will be replaced in the team by Arnau Blanco. 

Barca did not provide an explanation as to why the sudden change in personnel took place. Although it was clear from the outset that the former professional footballer would only be part of Hansi Flick's coaching team for a limited period of time, the appointment was supposed to last until the end of September.

Are there tax reasons behind this?
While Blanco, the former U16 coach, has already taken the place of the former Bayern professional, the guesswork continues. Meanwhile, "Marca" claims to know the "curious reasons". According to them, Thiago has to return to England for tax reasons.

There was an agreement to this effect in his Liverpool contract, which expired at the end of June. There has been no statement from Barca, Thiago or Liverpool to date. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

