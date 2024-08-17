Vorteilswelt
Austria host Sturm

It’s already off to a good start: Pacult in bad luck ahead of the match

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 09:57

Austria Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult had a double puncture on his way to the final training session ahead of Saturday's match against champions Sturm! Now Violett hopes that there are also holes in the Graz defense. The Klagenfurt team also need Marco Knaller back in top form.

Hopefully the bad luck has run its course! Austria-Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult had a double puncture to his car on the Süduferstraße yesterday on his way to the final training session for the match against Sturm. This Saturday, Austria will be hoping that there might be holes somewhere in the Graz defense. "Sturm are the defending champions and Cup winners - they are the team of last season. It will be even tougher than the recent 1:1 against Rapid. But we need that passion and footwork again - we have to try to take away their joy of playing."

Knaller in Rapid form important 
Of course, goalkeeper Marco Knaller is also in demand again! Marco didn't have a good day in the 4-1 defeat in the derby, but "PP" still relied on his new number 1 against Rapid - and Knaller was partly responsible for the point with his great saves.

Marco Knaller was in top form against Rapid.
Marco Knaller was in top form against Rapid.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"Every goalkeeper makes mistakes," says Marco. "The important thing is how you put it away." The 37-year-old has a lot of respect for Sturm. "They go at an incredible pace. We have to be prepared for that. It's important that we get into the game right from the start and get into the rhythm. Otherwise, Graz might overrun you."

Zitat Icon

Every goalkeeper makes mistakes. The important thing is how you put it away.

Marco KNALLER

Still winless at home against Sturm
Austria Klagenfurt are winless at home against Sturm in six games in three years. Away from home, there have been one win and one draw in six games in addition to four upsets.

"Sturm always play the same way. It depends on us how we perform. We have to stick to our plan and give 100 percent. And we have to be ice-cold up front," says birthday boy Kosmas Gkezos, who turned 32 on Thursday. Today he replaces the suspended Thorsten Mahrer in defense.

Albert Kurka
