It’s already off to a good start: Pacult in bad luck ahead of the match

Hopefully the bad luck has run its course! Austria-Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult had a double puncture to his car on the Süduferstraße yesterday on his way to the final training session for the match against Sturm. This Saturday, Austria will be hoping that there might be holes somewhere in the Graz defense. "Sturm are the defending champions and Cup winners - they are the team of last season. It will be even tougher than the recent 1:1 against Rapid. But we need that passion and footwork again - we have to try to take away their joy of playing."