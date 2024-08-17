They make sure that nothing burns at the festival

The search for volunteers for the festival usually works well, and there is even a waiting list of substitutes. "There are only a few for the late night hours. You have to remember that they do this in their free time," emphasizes Ovecka. However, staffing is only a problem when other emergencies occur at the same time. "Last year, we had a house fire in the immediate vicinity that was caused by an electric vacuum cleaner on the balcony. And then there were three accidents on the highway at the same time," recalls the experienced Floriani, who is active as 2nd Deputy Commander in the St. Pölten City Fire Department.