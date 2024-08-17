Vorteilswelt
Florianis at the Frequency

They make sure that nothing burns at the festival

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 09:15

At the festival site, the fire department is a helper and contact for (almost) every emergency you can imagine at Frequency. The "Krone" accompanied the firefighters on their various tasks.

comment0 Kommentare

They ask for tools to put up tents, for help with wasp stings, for the right way around the winding site, for water for their paddling pool and even for assistance in searching for a missing friend. When visitors meet firefighters at the Frequency Festival, they know they are in good hands. Even if not every wish can be fulfilled, such as filling the mini pool. "But we organized a bucket for them and sent them to the Traisen," smiles a firefighter.

Several locations on the site
The Florianis also have plenty to do in other respects. They are manning three locations during the entire festival. Two teams of eight people each are stationed at the camping site. The 35-hectare area is mapped and divided into small zones to ensure that orientation is easy in an emergency. At peak times, 20 members of the team ensure safety on the main site at the same time. Two maneuverable quads and two electric vehicles have been specially equipped for Frequency, and the members are also out and about on bikes and on foot, covering hundreds of kilometers in the process.

Two maneuverable quads were specially equipped for the Frequency. The experience gained in recent years was extremely helpful.
Two maneuverable quads were specially equipped for the Frequency. The experience gained in recent years was extremely helpful.
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
The fire department has two locations at the camping site, and up to 20 people are on the move at the main site at any one time.
The fire department has two locations at the camping site, and up to 20 people are on the move at the main site at any one time.
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
The site is divided into small zones so that orientation is easy in an emergency.
The site is divided into small zones so that orientation is easy in an emergency.
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Max Ovecka keeps an eye on everything as head of operations.
Max Ovecka keeps an eye on everything as head of operations.
(Bild: Molnar Attila)

His main task is to prevent fires. Due to the current forest fire regulations, the Florianis have to take an even closer look. "But the visitors are extremely disciplined. That wasn't always the case," says Max Ovecka, who has been in charge of operations for many years. For example, hardly any prohibited gas cartridges or disposable barbecues have been found so far this year. In addition, the fire department provides fire safety guards at the stages and works closely with the rescue services, police and security.

The search for volunteers for the festival usually works well, and there is even a waiting list of substitutes. "There are only a few for the late night hours. You have to remember that they do this in their free time," emphasizes Ovecka. However, staffing is only a problem when other emergencies occur at the same time. "Last year, we had a house fire in the immediate vicinity that was caused by an electric vacuum cleaner on the balcony. And then there were three accidents on the highway at the same time," recalls the experienced Floriani, who is active as 2nd Deputy Commander in the St. Pölten City Fire Department. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
