LASK vs. Red Bull Salzburg – LIVE from 19:30

It's an important dress rehearsal for both teams. Runners-up Red Bull Salzburg host LASK in the 3rd round of the Bundesliga. The Bulls want to take their recent momentum into the play-off for a place in the Champions League against Dynamo Kiev. The first leg takes place on Wednesday in Lublin (Poland). For LASK, the next two weeks will see them take on FCSB Bucharest for a place in the Europa League group stage.
After two rounds, Salzburg are the only team to lead the league with maximum points. In five competitive matches under new coach Pepijn Lijnders, they have yet to lose - but have also conceded seven goals. Only in the Cup opener against regional league side FC Dornbirn did the Bulls keep a clean sheet. In the Champions League qualifiers, they still had to fear for promotion in the second leg at Twente Enschede (3:3) despite an outstanding first half.
"The game at Twente was important because it showed us that we can also play our soccer away from home in front of a large crowd and fight passionately for a result," explained Lijnders. This experience will probably also be needed against LASK. The team from Linz recently suffered a somewhat surprising 2-1 loss at home to Altach. Lijnders: "They will certainly want to show a reaction against us. They have a number of really good players who will certainly make life very difficult for us. We have to be prepared for that."
Salzburg dispatched city rivals Blau-Weiß Linz 5:1 at home last week. Against LASK, Samson Baidoo and Kamil Piatkowski will once again form the central defense in the absence of the injured Hendry Blank and Oumar Solet. In attack, Lijnders will rotate a little after the intense performance in the Netherlands.
Last season, LASK won two out of four league duels with Salzburg. The Linzers had never managed that before in Salzburg's Red Bull era (since 2005). A 1-0 away win in October was followed by a 3-1 home victory in April in the first appearance under coach Thomas Darazs. Striker Marin Ljubicic was the acclaimed hero with three goals. At the end of the season, however, Linz suffered a resounding 1:7 defeat in Wals-Siezenheim in May.
"Finger pointing"
"We are expecting a very demanding game against a team that claims to be the best in Austria," said Darazs. He did not want to overestimate his own setback against Altach in view of a strong first half. He also tried to take positives from the defeat. "It was perhaps a good sign for the rest of the season."
80 per cent possession like against Vorarlberg will not be the case against the "clear favorites" from Salzburg. "The game will give us a good assessment of where we are in our development," said Darazs. "We feel well prepared and are approaching this big task with confidence." The opponent's approach has changed under Lijnders. "They're a very complicated team to play against in the long term. But they are not yet as stable as they might be in a few months' time," said Darazs.
In addition to his long-term injured players, Darazs will also have to do without Valon Berisha. According to Darazs, the midfield veteran has a slight injury to his heel and will miss the clash with his former club. Ex-DFB team defender Jerome Boateng could make his debut. "He certainly hasn't played 90 minutes or 45 minutes yet. If we need him, he's ready to help us in the end," Darazs said.
By midday on Friday, 13,500 tickets had been sold. "We need the fans behind us. If everyone joins in, then we're a really cool club and a fortress," said midfielder Sascha Horvath. The aim is to celebrate three points together at the end.
