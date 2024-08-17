LASK vs. Red Bull Salzburg – LIVE from 19:30

"The game at Twente was important because it showed us that we can also play our soccer away from home in front of a large crowd and fight passionately for a result," explained Lijnders. This experience will probably also be needed against LASK. The team from Linz recently suffered a somewhat surprising 2-1 loss at home to Altach. Lijnders: "They will certainly want to show a reaction against us. They have a number of really good players who will certainly make life very difficult for us. We have to be prepared for that."