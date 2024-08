Large-scale search for missing child in the lake

"Water rescuers from Weyregg immediately searched the area and divers are also already in action," says Martin Eberl from Upper Austria Water Rescue, who hopes that it may be a false alarm after all. "So far, no parents have come forward who are missing their child," confirms Michael Stur, Mayor of Weyregg. Nevertheless, the search continues with full intensity. Divers are already in the lake and the surface is being searched with boats and drones. Paramedics are on site to be able to help immediately if the child is found injured.