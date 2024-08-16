“A wake-up call!” Flick already under pressure at Barca

Yamal and Olmo should fix it

Teenager Lamine Yamal, who at the age of 17 was one of the most dangerous players at the European Championships in Germany, will be the main focus. The runners-up also have high hopes for Dani Olmo, who was brought in from RB Leipzig and is expected to work with Yamal in attack. He is - at least to date - the only top transfer. The transfer fee is said to have amounted to over 50 million euros. There is not much additional leeway because the club's financial situation is still devastating and the league's Financial Fair Play regulations impose restrictions. Barca are plagued by horrendous debts of over one billion euros.