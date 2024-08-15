Yamal dad reports from hospital after attack!

According to reports, the attack was preceded by an argument in the afternoon in Yamal's Rocafonda district. Someone had poured water on Yamal's father from a balcony. This led to a scuffle, which had to be settled by the police. According to eyewitnesses, the knife attack was later carried out by people involved in the dispute, wrote "La Vanguardia". The motive for the dispute was not initially revealed.