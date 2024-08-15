Vorteilswelt
"I'm feeling better!"

Yamal dad reports from hospital after attack!

15.08.2024 21:23

There is a slight sigh of relief after the knife attack on the father of Spanish European soccer champion Lamine Yamal: Mounir Nasraoui, who suffered stab wounds to his abdomen and chest in the attack on Wednesday evening, has now been able to report a sign of life from hospital! "Thank you all for the encouragement. I'm already feeling better. A big hug to you all," he wrote on Instagram ...

Spain youngster Yamal had not yet visited his father in hospital due to the media hype, but had taken part in his club's training session, according to Spanish media reports, although they had already been able to speak on the phone.

(Bild: www.instagram.com/hustle_hard_304)
(Bild: www.instagram.com/hustle_hard_304)

Suspects accused of attempted manslaughter
Review: Nasraoui had been attacked on Wednesday evening in the town of Mataró, around 30 kilometers north-east of Barcelona, as reported by the newspaper "La Vanguardia" and other Spanish media, citing the police. The police confirmed on Platform X that they had arrested a total of four suspects, who are accused of attempted manslaughter.

According to reports, the attack was preceded by an argument in the afternoon in Yamal's Rocafonda district. Someone had poured water on Yamal's father from a balcony. This led to a scuffle, which had to be settled by the police. According to eyewitnesses, the knife attack was later carried out by people involved in the dispute, wrote "La Vanguardia". The motive for the dispute was not initially revealed.

Yamal had won the title with Spain at the European Championships
Yamal, who plays for FC Barcelona, had won the title with the Spanish national team at the European Championships. He grew up in Rocafonda, a district of Mataró dominated by immigrants, mainly from Africa. His father comes from Morocco, his mother from Equatorial Guinea. For many children in Rocafonda, the 17-year-old Yamal is a great role model.

