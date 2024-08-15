"Don't think anything of him"
This is Bayern’s reaction to Leverkusen’s Eberl attack
The strong statements made by Bayern Leverkusen boss Fernando Carro towards Bayern's sports director Max Eberl have caused quite a stir in the German soccer world. Now the record champions are reacting.
"Well, I think nothing of Max Eberl, absolutely nothing! I wouldn't negotiate with him," Carro rumbled at a meeting of fan representatives. The background to the frustration: the transfer scandal surrounding Leverkusen's defensive boss Jonathan Tah.
Behind closed doors, the reigning German champions accused Bayern of not adhering to a verbal agreement and thus causing unrest in Leverkusen.
A short time later, Carro rowed back, explaining that he was "an emotional person". The fact that his statements "were taken up and multiplied in this form was not intentional. But that doesn't change anything about the statement, for which I hereby apologize. Of course I respect FC Bayern, the people in charge and the achievements this club has made for German soccer," said the Leverkusen boss.
Bayern "irritated" and will "never tolerate" attacks
It did not take long for FC Bayern to speak out and strongly condemn the actions of their rivals. "We were extremely irritated by Fernando Carro's personal attack on Max Eberl. I also told Fernando Carro this in a personal conversation, because we can and will never tolerate, let alone accept, such unobjective attacks on FC Bayern," Bayern's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is quoted as saying.
Despite all the sporting competition, "we should still be guided by mutual respect", said Dreesen.
