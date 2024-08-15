Kiev wants to comply with humanitarian law during invasion

Russian soil as a political mouthpiece

The Ukrainian armed forces must fortify their positions in order to ensure operational success, Podoljak continued. This would allow Ukraine to "enlarge the theater of military operations on Russian territory" and then also enable political messages: "To show the failure of the Russian administration as a whole, the unwillingness to make decisions, the unwillingness to bring additional forces and resources there." Accordingly, the war will spread to the entire Russian territory, Podoljak said.