Terror plans: Vienna public prosecutor’s office now investigating

The juvenile for whom the proceedings are being transferred to Vienna is not a 15-year-old who was initially stopped by the police in connection with the alleged terrorist attack the previous week and who is being led as a witness, nor is he an 18-year-old Iraqi who has been in custody in Vienna since last weekend because he is said to have possessed IS propaganda material and sworn allegiance to IS. This was emphasized by Silke Pernsteiner, spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office in Wiener Neustadt. It is likely to be another acquaintance of the 19-year-old, who is also well known or friends with the 15-year-old and the Iraqi, who is three years older.