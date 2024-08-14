253 (!) violations of the alcohol ban in the Volksgarten

Only five official acts in Schillerpark

While the measures took effect relatively quickly in Schillerpark, the Volksgarten remained the problem child and still is, as the July figures from the public order service show: No fewer than 258 official acts were documented, 253 of them in the Volksgarten. FP security officer Michael Raml: "The figures show how important the daily presence of our security service is." Despite the seemingly high number of official acts, the Freedom Party member is of the opinion that instructions are more effective than strict punishments. According to him, this would also become clear after only 21 of the 258 violations had to be reported.