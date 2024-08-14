Another "drinking" hotspot
253 (!) violations of the alcohol ban in the Volksgarten
Since 2021, the consumption of alcohol and the presence of obviously drunk people in Schillerpark and Volksgarten has been prohibited. The measure quickly proved successful in the former, but the latter remained the problem child and still is, as the July figures from the public order service impressively prove.
"No more fun!" was the motto in the summer of 2021 when Linz's city councillors at the time - SP Mayor Klaus Luger, VP Vice Mayor Bernhard Baier and FP Security Councillor Michael Raml - decided to impose an alcohol ban in two Linz parks.
Fines of up to 218 euros are threatened
Since then, the consumption of alcoholic beverages and the presence of obviously intoxicated persons has been prohibited in the park areas. In addition, it is forbidden to keep or open containers of alcoholic beverages. This does not apply to officially approved catering establishments and restaurants during operating hours or to officially permitted events. The Linzer Ordnungsdienst will enforce the alcohol ban. If instructions are not sufficient, fines of up to 218 euros may be imposed.
Only five official acts in Schillerpark
While the measures took effect relatively quickly in Schillerpark, the Volksgarten remained the problem child and still is, as the July figures from the public order service show: No fewer than 258 official acts were documented, 253 of them in the Volksgarten. FP security officer Michael Raml: "The figures show how important the daily presence of our security service is." Despite the seemingly high number of official acts, the Freedom Party member is of the opinion that instructions are more effective than strict punishments. According to him, this would also become clear after only 21 of the 258 violations had to be reported.
