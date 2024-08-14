Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Another "drinking" hotspot

253 (!) violations of the alcohol ban in the Volksgarten

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 12:30

Since 2021, the consumption of alcohol and the presence of obviously drunk people in Schillerpark and Volksgarten has been prohibited. The measure quickly proved successful in the former, but the latter remained the problem child and still is, as the July figures from the public order service impressively prove.

comment0 Kommentare

"No more fun!" was the motto in the summer of 2021 when Linz's city councillors at the time - SP Mayor Klaus Luger, VP Vice Mayor Bernhard Baier and FP Security Councillor Michael Raml - decided to impose an alcohol ban in two Linz parks.

Fines of up to 218 euros are threatened
Since then, the consumption of alcoholic beverages and the presence of obviously intoxicated persons has been prohibited in the park areas. In addition, it is forbidden to keep or open containers of alcoholic beverages. This does not apply to officially approved catering establishments and restaurants during operating hours or to officially permitted events. The Linzer Ordnungsdienst will enforce the alcohol ban. If instructions are not sufficient, fines of up to 218 euros may be imposed.

Only five official acts in Schillerpark
While the measures took effect relatively quickly in Schillerpark, the Volksgarten remained the problem child and still is, as the July figures from the public order service show: No fewer than 258 official acts were documented, 253 of them in the Volksgarten. FP security officer Michael Raml: "The figures show how important the daily presence of our security service is." Despite the seemingly high number of official acts, the Freedom Party member is of the opinion that instructions are more effective than strict punishments. According to him, this would also become clear after only 21 of the 258 violations had to be reported. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf