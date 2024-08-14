Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Social support

Volkshilfe supports parents at the start of school

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 09:00

Families receive financial support of 50 euros per child. The initiative is also aimed at educational equality.

comment0 Kommentare

School bags, exercise books, kits, gym equipment, folders and pens: parents face a heavy financial burden when starting school. A starter pack for children starting school can easily cost several hundred euros. The rise in prices is now hitting them again with full force. To ensure that children and young people living in low-income households also have a good start to the new school year, Volkshilfe Burgenland has launched the back-to-school campaign. Families in financially challenging situations (keyword: income limit) receive support of 50 euros per child at all Volkshilfe locations, which can be redeemed as a voucher at all Pagro or Libro branches.

Education as the key to a fair future
This initiative is more than just financial aid, emphasizes Volkshilfe President Verena Dunst, it symbolizes educational justice and solidarity. No child should be left behind when it comes to education - Volkshilfe has always been committed to this credo. "Education is the key to a fair future. Every child deserves the best conditions to be successful," says Dunst. Burgenland lives up to its pioneering role with campaigns such as free tutoring, free kindergarten and free vacation care.

Fenninger praises the great commitment of Volkshilfe Burgenland
Federal Managing Director Erich Fenninger also praised Volkshilfe's great commitment in the state. Everything is being done to develop innovative solutions and effectively help the people affected. "It is our duty to show solidarity and offer concrete help," says Fenninger. His appeal: more attention from politicians when it comes to showing what is needed to combat poverty. CF

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf