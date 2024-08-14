Social support
Volkshilfe supports parents at the start of school
Families receive financial support of 50 euros per child. The initiative is also aimed at educational equality.
School bags, exercise books, kits, gym equipment, folders and pens: parents face a heavy financial burden when starting school. A starter pack for children starting school can easily cost several hundred euros. The rise in prices is now hitting them again with full force. To ensure that children and young people living in low-income households also have a good start to the new school year, Volkshilfe Burgenland has launched the back-to-school campaign. Families in financially challenging situations (keyword: income limit) receive support of 50 euros per child at all Volkshilfe locations, which can be redeemed as a voucher at all Pagro or Libro branches.
Education as the key to a fair future
This initiative is more than just financial aid, emphasizes Volkshilfe President Verena Dunst, it symbolizes educational justice and solidarity. No child should be left behind when it comes to education - Volkshilfe has always been committed to this credo. "Education is the key to a fair future. Every child deserves the best conditions to be successful," says Dunst. Burgenland lives up to its pioneering role with campaigns such as free tutoring, free kindergarten and free vacation care.
Fenninger praises the great commitment of Volkshilfe Burgenland
Federal Managing Director Erich Fenninger also praised Volkshilfe's great commitment in the state. Everything is being done to develop innovative solutions and effectively help the people affected. "It is our duty to show solidarity and offer concrete help," says Fenninger. His appeal: more attention from politicians when it comes to showing what is needed to combat poverty. CF
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.