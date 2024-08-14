Volkshilfe supports parents at the start of school

Education as the key to a fair future

This initiative is more than just financial aid, emphasizes Volkshilfe President Verena Dunst, it symbolizes educational justice and solidarity. No child should be left behind when it comes to education - Volkshilfe has always been committed to this credo. "Education is the key to a fair future. Every child deserves the best conditions to be successful," says Dunst. Burgenland lives up to its pioneering role with campaigns such as free tutoring, free kindergarten and free vacation care.