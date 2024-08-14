Get the early bird bonus
The 29th Restaurant Week will spoil your palate
It's almost that time again: the 29th Restaurant Week starts and invites you to a multi-course gourmet meal in Austria's finest restaurants from September 2 to 8. Here you can sample the culinary creations of the country's best chefs and even grab an early booking bonus with the "Krone"! Find out which restaurants are taking part and how you can claim the early booking bonus here.
From September 2 to 8, 2024, the 29th Restaurant Week invites gourmets to a special, international culinary journey throughout Austria under the motto "Fein speisen zu Jubelpreisen". The event offers a week full of gastronomic highlights, with each participating restaurant presenting an exclusive menu at fixed prices. Participants include award-winning restaurants such as the Mörwald Relais & Château Gourmet by Toni Mörwald in Feuersbrunn, the Deval in 1010 Vienna and the Berggericht from Kitzbühel. A list of all participating restaurants can be found HERE.
Luxury dinners from just 39.50 euros
From traditional Austrian dishes and international specialties to innovative creations from the world of fine dining - the Restaurant Week once again demonstrates the creativity and skill of the chefs.
In restaurants without a toque, the three-course lunch menu costs € 19.50 and the four-course dinner menu € 39.50. In restaurants with a toque, the price remains the same, but the menu comprises two courses at lunchtime and three courses in the evening. For each additional toque there is a surcharge of € 5 at lunchtime and € 10 in the evening. Cover and drinks can be charged separately. Over 100 restaurants are taking part in this year's Culinarius Autumn Restaurant Week. These include 12 restaurants with 3 or 4 toques, 18 with 2 toques and 23 with 1 toque.
Secure your early booking bonus now
As a "Krone" reader, you benefit even more than everyone else! Reservations for the upcoming restaurant week are not actually possible until August 20. However, with the "Krone" you can already benefit from today and secure a table in advance. Simply follow the Frübucher link and enter the password "genuss" and you can enjoy "fine dining at great prices" in all participating restaurants in the country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.