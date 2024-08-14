The 29th Restaurant Week will spoil your palate

In restaurants without a toque, the three-course lunch menu costs € 19.50 and the four-course dinner menu € 39.50. In restaurants with a toque, the price remains the same, but the menu comprises two courses at lunchtime and three courses in the evening. For each additional toque there is a surcharge of € 5 at lunchtime and € 10 in the evening. Cover and drinks can be charged separately. Over 100 restaurants are taking part in this year's Culinarius Autumn Restaurant Week. These include 12 restaurants with 3 or 4 toques, 18 with 2 toques and 23 with 1 toque.