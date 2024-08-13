Candidates and "menu"
Beer Party: “A breath of fresh air” for parliament
The Beer Party wants to bring a "breath of fresh air" to the National Council and is known to be on the ballot nationwide. On Tuesday, party leader Dominik Wlazny presented his candidates. His team went to the Donaubräu at the foot of the Danube Tower in Vienna and chatted in a relaxed atmosphere - albeit without beer - about their motives for joining Wlazny's movement and its goals.
The party leader went from regulars' table to regulars' table and interviewed his supporters. Among other things, it was emphasized that the party program is a "menu". This is because it is much more changeable than the programs of other parties, "which are over 20 years old and stuck in drawers". A menu is always being worked on, "new topics are constantly being added", added Wlazny, citing the demand for greater monitoring of messenger services as a current example.
What do his fellow campaigners say about their motives? Here is a brief selection of statements from the Donaubräu: "If you want to make a difference, you have to go to the National Council." "I am very disappointed. We need satire that becomes serious." "Without subculture, there will be no popular culture, and then it will be very quiet in Austria." "We're foaming at the mouth!" "No more of this nonsense!"
The Beer Party's "depoliticization package"
The Beer Party's "menu" already includes a "depoliticization package". However, Wlazny only explained what is behind this when asked by the journalists present - and only did so cursorily. After all, everything is on the Beer Party website. The following points can be found there:
- Aptitude tests for ministers
- Non-partisan Ministry for the Future
- Clean politics (disclosure of secondary employment to reveal conflicts of interest)
- Consolidation of election Sundays
- Limiting the number of election posters per party
- People's councils to discuss major problems far removed from party politics
- New spatial planning (use of land in the interests of all)
- Depoliticization of the ORF
- Depoliticization of the judiciary
- Transparency database "Wos is dei leistung" (What is tax money spent on?)
Invitation to the election party
Menu items on the topics of migration and health are to follow shortly. Now Wlazny wants to go out to the people. During his press conference, he promised: "By the time of the election, everyone will know what the Beer Party stands for." The musician also extended a precautionary invitation to the election party on September 29 to "hopefully" toast his entry into the National Council.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
