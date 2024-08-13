Austrias returnee
Dragovic: “Wonderful, but only the beginning”
Returning player Aleks Dragovic on his comeback, the oxygen tent and the hype surrounding him.
Actually, it was "only" a home win against Wolfsberg. But the victorious return of Aleks Dragovic and the way in which Austria turned a 0:1 into a 3:1 gave rise to a spirit of optimism and euphoria in Vienna-Favoriten. "It was wonderful, I went to bed with a grin on my face," reported "Drago".
After surviving the heat battle, he also admitted with a wink: "It's a classic that I'm making my comeback in what feels like 40 degrees. By the end, I was already looking for the oxygen tent."
"Step by step"
Dragovic made his comeback on the pitch straight away - even though he is still far from 100 percent in terms of fitness. He radiated calm, directed, motivated and provided structure in the build-up play. "But it's clear that this is just the beginning of the road. We have to get Austria back to where it belongs, step by step."
But the 100-time ÖFB team player is also tackling the hot potatoes off the pitch. The fact that the fans have turned on sporting directors Jürgen Werner and Manuel Ortlechner could not be overheard or overlooked during the home win. Dragovic: "I understand the fans' displeasure, but I would also like to make it very clear that both of them give one hundred percent for Austria Vienna every day."
Just like the 33-year-old himself. Despite all the euphoria surrounding him, he always says: "It's not about me, it's about the club, the fans, the logo." The motto now is "Leave the church in the village and carry on, the way you train is the way you play. That's my attitude to life in soccer." Next stop is Hartberg on Sunday.
