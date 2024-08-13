Those who come to us must abide by the house rules

ORF interviewer Martin Thür wanted to pin Kogler down on the fact that under the ÖVP/Greens government, there was also post haggling. The best proof of this is the appointment of the head of the National Bank. As reported, Labor Minister Martin Kocher will become the new governor of the National Bank in 2025. Josef Meichenitsch, a confidant of Kogler, will head the European Supervisory Principles and Strategy Department at the OeNB.