Those who come to us must abide by the house rules
The Greens are having a rethink. Surprisingly, this also applies to migration. "Anyone who comes to us must abide by the house rules". A sentence that comes from Green Party leader Werner Kogler. Pronounced in the ORF summer interview.
"Especially when it comes to learning the language, the Greens have a different point of view today than they used to," Kogler admitted.
The Greens also had a rethink on the issue of the new anti-terror law to monitor the messenger services of potential assassins. Justice Minister Alma Zadić stood on the brakes here for a long time, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.
The head of the Green Party has now intervened and given in: The draft law, which comes from the Ministry of the Interior, is now finally being reviewed. However, Kogler warned that the law is very sensitive. "The law should be widely discussed in public from all sides," said Kogler.
ORF interviewer Martin Thür wanted to pin Kogler down on the fact that under the ÖVP/Greens government, there was also post haggling. The best proof of this is the appointment of the head of the National Bank. As reported, Labor Minister Martin Kocher will become the new governor of the National Bank in 2025. Josef Meichenitsch, a confidant of Kogler, will head the European Supervisory Principles and Strategy Department at the OeNB.
Kogler tried to get out of the affair elegantly with a slalom. He defended the personnel decision. In contrast to the proportional representation under the SPÖ and ÖVP, qualified people would get jobs today, even if they were close to the government.
"I trust Lena Schilling"
The questions about Lena Schilling were tricky, as ORF interviewer Thür was himself an innocent victim. Kogler admitted that "mistakes were made by me and Schilling". But the MEP still had his full confidence.
Kogler was surprisingly weak on the health issue, even though the Green Party's Johannes Rauch is Minister of Health. Kogler's performance was not convincing. If he wants to lead the Greens over the ten percent mark in the National Council elections, he will have to do better.
