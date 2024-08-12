Lifeguard resuscitates boy who had gone under

You can't "guard" small children closely enough! This was dramatically demonstrated once again on Monday at around 5.30 pm during a drowning emergency at the swimming pool in St. Martin im Mühlkreis. According to eyewitnesses, a three-year-old boy drowned in the water on the slide. His mother was probably the first to discover him and save him. The toddler was already completely blue in the face and was no longer moving. However, the lifeguard managed to successfully resuscitate the little one with a short resuscitation. The three-year-old regained consciousness, was responsive, but was gasping heavily.