A whistling concert as a tribute to Elisabeth Sobotka

Virtuoso sounds

Nikolaus Habjan has become an integral part of the festival with his ingenious puppet productions, to which he also lends his voice with great modulation skills, and he enchants audiences not only at Lake Constance but also at the major opera houses with his own productions. He has appeared as a guest piper in prominent concert halls such as the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. He is always accompanied by his sworn piano partner, Ines Schüttengruber. She follows his rubato-like performance with lively facial expressions and sensitive playing, allowing Habjan to unfold freely, in his body language as well as in his virtuoso notes, which he conjures up, albeit gently amplified, with pursed lips. It's a bit of artistry, but as a connoisseur of the works, you also enjoy following the complex music, such as the coloratura of Gilda in Verdi's "Rigoletto".