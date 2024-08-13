Labor market under pressure: WK with old demands

"There is nothing new under the sun", King Solomon once said in the book "Ecclesiastes" in the Bible. The demands that Martha Schultz, Vice President of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, and Barbara Thaler, President of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, have made of politicians are also nothing new. In this country, there is a gap of 17,000 employees on the labor market, which will increase by a further 30,000 by 2040.