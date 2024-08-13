Tyrolean companies groan
Labor market under pressure: WK with old demands
Lower non-wage labor costs, steadily improve the Red-White-Red Card, tax overtime less, reduce bureaucracy - the WK Tirol is making familiar demands of politicians. Because the labor market in this country is still "under pressure".
"There is nothing new under the sun", King Solomon once said in the book "Ecclesiastes" in the Bible. The demands that Martha Schultz, Vice President of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, and Barbara Thaler, President of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, have made of politicians are also nothing new. In this country, there is a gap of 17,000 employees on the labor market, which will increase by a further 30,000 by 2040.
As reported, there is currently full employment in Tyrol.
The Red-White-Red Card has already been improved, but there is still room for improvement in terms of attracting workers from abroad.
Martha Schultz
"Since 2005, there has been 14 percent less work"
However, the "labor market under pressure" is not only due to a lack of workers, as the title of the press conference also stated. Since 2005, 14 percent fewer people have been working. Full-time work must become more attractive again. "Childcare is a major issue here. There needs to be improvements in the deductibility of costs," emphasized Schultz.
She is also calling for improvements to the Red-White-Red Card. Although there have already been some, "there is still room for improvement to make it easier for foreign workers to gain a foothold here".
Non-wage labor costs once again in focus
The call for an end to the seasonal quota for tourism is also well-known. The call for a reduction in non-wage labor costs is also not new, so that not only the companies are relieved, but also the employees "have more net from the gross".
Attentive readers of the "Krone" will also be well aware of this: Overtime should be taxed less, because two thirds of Austrians would be prepared to work more if it were profitable. The same is demanded for pensioners who want to continue working after retirement.
"Deindustrialization has already begun in Tyrol"
Thaler once again warns of a deindustrialization that is already underway. The order of the day is to make the location more attractive, "among other things with reserved areas for company expansions".
Last but not least, the demand for less bureaucracy. This is also "nothing new under the sun".
