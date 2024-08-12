Medal turmoil continues! Dispute over four seconds

Romania successful with appeal - bronze to Ana Barbosu

The CAS had previously upheld an appeal by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation. The appeal disputed the fact that the application for a subsequent change to Chile's score had been submitted too late - namely by four seconds. The CAS ad hoc chamber agreed with the argument and determined that Chile's original score of 13.666 points should be reinstated. As a result of this decision, Ana Barbosu from Romania moved up to third place with 13.700 points. Following the US team's appeal against Chiles' score, the jury had decided to recognize one of the 23-year-old's elements and adjust the difficulty score upwards after reviewing the video recordings. The decision was only made on August 5 after the placings had been announced. At this point, Barbosu had already celebrated her third place in the hall with the national flag over her shoulder.