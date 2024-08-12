“Off to the south”: ÖSV in final training phase

"Overseas, our ladies can expect optimal conditions to collect important kilometers on the slopes. The conditions in both Chile and New Zealand are very wintry due to sufficient snowfall," explained women's head coach Roland Assinger. Both technical teams will be in Ushuaia, the first group will be on site from August 18th. The Speed West group will travel to New Zealand at the end of August, while their Speed East colleagues will start their trip to Chile at the beginning of September and stay until October. Meanwhile, Nina Ortlieb will continue to work on her comeback at home.