Races on the program

“Off to the south”: ÖSV in final training phase

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 12:57

"Off to the south" is the motto for the Austrian Ski Association's alpine teams again this summer. After initial sessions on snow on European glaciers or in indoor ski centers, most of them will be heading to the southern hemisphere in August. 

The men will hold camps in Chile, while the new WC-4 group will train in Ushuaia, Argentina. The female technical teams will travel to Argentina, while the women's speed groups will head to New Zealand and Chile.

"Overseas, our ladies can expect optimal conditions to collect important kilometers on the slopes. The conditions in both Chile and New Zealand are very wintry due to sufficient snowfall," explained women's head coach Roland Assinger. Both technical teams will be in Ushuaia, the first group will be on site from August 18th. The Speed West group will travel to New Zealand at the end of August, while their Speed East colleagues will start their trip to Chile at the beginning of September and stay until October. Meanwhile, Nina Ortlieb will continue to work on her comeback at home.

Glaciers await on return
The men will be training in La Parva, Chile, and in El Colorado, where Marco Schwarz will also join the team from the end of August following his cruciate ligament rupture rehabilitation. The WC-4 group is stationed in Ushuaia. "Excellent conditions await us in Chile and Argentina, there is more snow than in previous years," said head coach Marko Pfeifer.

Marko Pfeifer (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Marko Pfeifer
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"The WC-4 group will also take part in races during the camp in order to collect important FIS points in the best case scenario. After their return, they will then continue to prepare for the season on their home glaciers."

