Pinturault ahead of comeback: “That was the turning point”

Pinturault has also already drawn up a detailed comeback plan. It envisages him being back on the slopes at the end of August - in Austria: "Sölden is perfect because access to the glacier is quick and easy. I can focus all my energy on my knee and regeneration." He then wants to continue his preparation in South America and get back into full swing at the start of the World Cup. His family, including his daughter Olympe, will also give him strength for the intensive comeback phase.