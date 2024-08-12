Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Sölden is ideal"

Pinturault ahead of comeback: “That was the turning point”

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 07:57

French professional skier Alexis Pinturault has recently made progress towards a comeback following his injury in Wengen. The 33-year-old was particularly motivated by his return to running training: "That was the turning point," says the Frenchman. The comeback should work out in Sölden. 

comment0 Kommentare

"It was a long phase in which it was mainly about getting my leg fit again," says Pinturault in an interview with "TopSkiNews". After a serious crash in Wengen at the beginning of the year, including a broken hand and torn cruciate ligament, the Frenchman is working hard on his comeback. 

Not an easy path, as the 33-year-old reveals. There have been repeated setbacks. The rehab was more difficult than expected - in April, it was mainly about building up muscles: "It was a long phase in which it was mainly about getting my leg fit again," says the Frenchman.

Back on the slopes in Sölden
He had his doubts during this phase, but May finally brought new motivation: "I was able to start running training and everything became more dynamic again. It was the turning point". This also restored his faith in a comeback to the ski circuit. The former overall World Cup winner has been working meticulously on this ever since.

Pinturault has also already drawn up a detailed comeback plan. It envisages him being back on the slopes at the end of August - in Austria: "Sölden is perfect because access to the glacier is quick and easy. I can focus all my energy on my knee and regeneration." He then wants to continue his preparation in South America and get back into full swing at the start of the World Cup. His family, including his daughter Olympe, will also give him strength for the intensive comeback phase. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf