"Sölden is ideal"
Pinturault ahead of comeback: “That was the turning point”
French professional skier Alexis Pinturault has recently made progress towards a comeback following his injury in Wengen. The 33-year-old was particularly motivated by his return to running training: "That was the turning point," says the Frenchman. The comeback should work out in Sölden.
"It was a long phase in which it was mainly about getting my leg fit again," says Pinturault in an interview with "TopSkiNews". After a serious crash in Wengen at the beginning of the year, including a broken hand and torn cruciate ligament, the Frenchman is working hard on his comeback.
Not an easy path, as the 33-year-old reveals. There have been repeated setbacks. The rehab was more difficult than expected - in April, it was mainly about building up muscles: "It was a long phase in which it was mainly about getting my leg fit again," says the Frenchman.
Back on the slopes in Sölden
He had his doubts during this phase, but May finally brought new motivation: "I was able to start running training and everything became more dynamic again. It was the turning point". This also restored his faith in a comeback to the ski circuit. The former overall World Cup winner has been working meticulously on this ever since.
Pinturault has also already drawn up a detailed comeback plan. It envisages him being back on the slopes at the end of August - in Austria: "Sölden is perfect because access to the glacier is quick and easy. I can focus all my energy on my knee and regeneration." He then wants to continue his preparation in South America and get back into full swing at the start of the World Cup. His family, including his daughter Olympe, will also give him strength for the intensive comeback phase.
