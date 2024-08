Car hits tree: driver died instantly

The accident occurred on the L 352 (Tyrnauerstraße) at around 3.15 am on Sunday night. For reasons as yet unexplained, a 67-year-old man is believed to have left the road in his car on a long right-hand bend. The car ended up in the adjacent forest and crashed into several trees. A large contingent of emergency services (police, Red Cross, fire department, mountain rescue) quickly arrived at the scene of the accident - but all help came too late for the driver, who died at the scene. His 46-year-old co-driver was injured and flown to Graz University Hospital.