Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Baksetball final

Trembling instead of magic! Only Curry redeemed the USA

Nachrichten
10.08.2024 23:18

What a nail-biting victory! With three minutes to go, France was sensationally within three points of basketball favorites USA in the final, but in the end the Americans prevailed 98:87 in the cauldron of the Bercy Arena in Paris, winning their fourth Olympic triumph in a row. 

comment0 Kommentare

The fierce headwind of the evening was already apparent before the start of the game - the ventilation in the Bercy Arena was so strong and cold that all the spectators were freezing in the stands without a sweater. And most of them were in the open air at almost 30 degrees. After the expected whistling as the Americans entered the pitch, there was also more of a headwind than expected - because host nation France more than annoyed the superstars.

The US superstar wore extra gold shoes for the gold mission. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
The US superstar wore extra gold shoes for the gold mission.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LeBron James had taken extra gold shoes out of his suitcase for the gold mission and opened the final with a spectacular dunk. I can do it too, thought local hero Victor Wembanyama, the number one pick in the NBA draft before this season - and the spectacular exchange of blows was on. The noise was deafening. The mood on the Americans' bench was tense. Because they were unable to pull away with their fifth gold in a row in sight, even trailing 24:25 after thirteen minutes.

Wunderkind Wembanyama held out for a long time with the French. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Wunderkind Wembanyama held out for a long time with the French.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

France strong as a bear 

France's Yabusele was particularly eye-catching alongside Wembanyama (both 13 points before the break), but the French failed too often with free threes (only 3 of 16 converted in the first half) and went into the break trailing 41:49. 

US star Steph Curry directs his colleagues to gold. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
US star Steph Curry directs his colleagues to gold.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

And they did not let themselves be shaken off after that - the deficit was just six points at the end of the third quarter. Wembanyama even reduced the deficit to 79:82 with three minutes remaining, but then Steph Curry turned on the heat, sinking one three-pointer after the other. In the end, it was 98:87, the favorites once again won the rematch of the final in Tokyo (87:82) and veteran Kevin Durant became the first male team athlete to win his fourth Olympic gold. And "King" LeBron also came full circle 20 years after his debut as third in Athens 2004. Only in the empty stands did the headwind continue to prevail half an hour after the final siren...  

  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Florian Gröger
Florian Gröger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf