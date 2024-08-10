Trembling instead of magic! Only Curry redeemed the USA

And they did not let themselves be shaken off after that - the deficit was just six points at the end of the third quarter. Wembanyama even reduced the deficit to 79:82 with three minutes remaining, but then Steph Curry turned on the heat, sinking one three-pointer after the other. In the end, it was 98:87, the favorites once again won the rematch of the final in Tokyo (87:82) and veteran Kevin Durant became the first male team athlete to win his fourth Olympic gold. And "King" LeBron also came full circle 20 years after his debut as third in Athens 2004. Only in the empty stands did the headwind continue to prevail half an hour after the final siren...