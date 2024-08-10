Baksetball final
Trembling instead of magic! Only Curry redeemed the USA
What a nail-biting victory! With three minutes to go, France was sensationally within three points of basketball favorites USA in the final, but in the end the Americans prevailed 98:87 in the cauldron of the Bercy Arena in Paris, winning their fourth Olympic triumph in a row.
The fierce headwind of the evening was already apparent before the start of the game - the ventilation in the Bercy Arena was so strong and cold that all the spectators were freezing in the stands without a sweater. And most of them were in the open air at almost 30 degrees. After the expected whistling as the Americans entered the pitch, there was also more of a headwind than expected - because host nation France more than annoyed the superstars.
LeBron James had taken extra gold shoes out of his suitcase for the gold mission and opened the final with a spectacular dunk. I can do it too, thought local hero Victor Wembanyama, the number one pick in the NBA draft before this season - and the spectacular exchange of blows was on. The noise was deafening. The mood on the Americans' bench was tense. Because they were unable to pull away with their fifth gold in a row in sight, even trailing 24:25 after thirteen minutes.
France strong as a bear
France's Yabusele was particularly eye-catching alongside Wembanyama (both 13 points before the break), but the French failed too often with free threes (only 3 of 16 converted in the first half) and went into the break trailing 41:49.
And they did not let themselves be shaken off after that - the deficit was just six points at the end of the third quarter. Wembanyama even reduced the deficit to 79:82 with three minutes remaining, but then Steph Curry turned on the heat, sinking one three-pointer after the other. In the end, it was 98:87, the favorites once again won the rematch of the final in Tokyo (87:82) and veteran Kevin Durant became the first male team athlete to win his fourth Olympic gold. And "King" LeBron also came full circle 20 years after his debut as third in Athens 2004. Only in the empty stands did the headwind continue to prevail half an hour after the final siren...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.