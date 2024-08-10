The Israeli army spoke of an attack on a "command and control center" of the radical Islamic terrorist organization Hamas. According to the Israeli army, at least 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters were killed in the attack on the school. Following an investigation by the intelligence services, it can be confirmed that "at least 19 terrorists (...) were eliminated", the army said in a statement on Saturday evening. It published the names and photos of the Islamist fighters allegedly killed. The army rejected claims by the civil defense authority that around 100 people were killed in the attack. The number was too high, the military said. "The attack was carried out with three accurate projectiles that cannot cause the damage reported." The target was not seriously damaged. The military presented aerial photographs and videos to prove this.