“Spit blood!” Drama surrounding Italy’s Olympic star

Breakdowns, bad luck and mishaps in Paris

Tamberi had already had to postpone his arrival in Paris for the qualification due to a kidney stone. The Italian repeatedly struggled with his jumps on Friday, but 2.24 meters was still enough for him to make it to the final. The showman had already made headlines at the opening ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris because he lost his wedding ring in the Seine while celebrating wildly. In Tokyo in 2021, Tamberi shared Olympic gold with Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar.