He jumped anyway
“Spit blood!” Drama surrounding Italy’s Olympic star
Drama at the high jump final in Paris! Gianmarco Tamberi suffered a kidney colic in the morning and then failed three times at 2.27 meters in the evening and was eliminated prematurely.
Italy's athletics star Gianmarco Tamberi has caused a stir just before his planned start in the high jump final of the Olympic Games in Paris. The Olympic champion from Tokyo reported via Instagram that he had suffered another bout of renal colic on Saturday morning and was in severe pain. In the evening competition at the Stade de France, he then failed three times at 2.27 m and was eliminated prematurely.
The 32-year-old had previously posted a photo from an ambulance and wrote that he had been taken to the emergency room after vomiting blood twice. "The pain I've been feeling since this morning, as intense as it may be, is nothing compared to what I'm feeling inside," Tamberi wrote. "Will I still go on stage tonight? Yes, but I really don't know how I'm going to jump in these conditions."
Breakdowns, bad luck and mishaps in Paris
Tamberi had already had to postpone his arrival in Paris for the qualification due to a kidney stone. The Italian repeatedly struggled with his jumps on Friday, but 2.24 meters was still enough for him to make it to the final. The showman had already made headlines at the opening ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris because he lost his wedding ring in the Seine while celebrating wildly. In Tokyo in 2021, Tamberi shared Olympic gold with Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.