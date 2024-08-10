Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

He jumped anyway

“Spit blood!” Drama surrounding Italy’s Olympic star

Nachrichten
10.08.2024 20:34

Drama at the high jump final in Paris! Gianmarco Tamberi suffered a kidney colic in the morning and then failed three times at 2.27 meters in the evening and was eliminated prematurely.

comment0 Kommentare

Italy's athletics star Gianmarco Tamberi has caused a stir just before his planned start in the high jump final of the Olympic Games in Paris. The Olympic champion from Tokyo reported via Instagram that he had suffered another bout of renal colic on Saturday morning and was in severe pain. In the evening competition at the Stade de France, he then failed three times at 2.27 m and was eliminated prematurely.

(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 32-year-old had previously posted a photo from an ambulance and wrote that he had been taken to the emergency room after vomiting blood twice. "The pain I've been feeling since this morning, as intense as it may be, is nothing compared to what I'm feeling inside," Tamberi wrote. "Will I still go on stage tonight? Yes, but I really don't know how I'm going to jump in these conditions."

Breakdowns, bad luck and mishaps in Paris
Tamberi had already had to postpone his arrival in Paris for the qualification due to a kidney stone. The Italian repeatedly struggled with his jumps on Friday, but 2.24 meters was still enough for him to make it to the final. The showman had already made headlines at the opening ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris because he lost his wedding ring in the Seine while celebrating wildly. In Tokyo in 2021, Tamberi shared Olympic gold with Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf